COVID Crisis Brings Chhattisgarh to Its Knees

In Chhattisgarh, mortuaries are overflowing with bodies of COVID patients and there is severe shortage of critical medicines. Apathy and negligence amid this COVID surge have brought the state's healthcare system to its knees.

When compared to other states, Chhattisgarh is far ahead in crossing its previous peak. It is only behind Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in the number of active cases. According to the government data, COVID deaths in the state rose by over 2,000% between March and April.

The bulk of cases has largely spread in the cities of Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon. These places are facing a severe shortage of critical medicines due to the sudden surge of COVID. Administrative inefficiency add further bottlenecks to the supply of medicine.

Patients in the state's biggest government hospital, Raipur's Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, have to wait in long lines to buy medicine.