Chhattisgarh: Decade After Sarkeguda Fake Encounter, Villagers Await Justice

Madkam, whose brother was killed in the incident, said, “There was a man in that gathering who climbed the tree at night to save his life. In the morning, he ran towards his house and was a few steps away when the police shot him instead of just capturing him. He entered his house injured, the police dragged him out and crushed him to death with stones."

Another survivor of the fake encounter, Senti, said that those who were injured were first taken to the hospital and then to the prison.

“They took me to the hospital in Raipur. I was discharged after 25 days but they didn’t release me. After that I was in jail for six-and-a-half years,” said Senti.