Is RGV’s 'Dhahanam' Based On One Of The Biggest Naxal Movements Of The South?

The trailer gives us a glimpse of rural India, where rebels have been operating from within the forest. All the chaos begins when Sri Ramulu (played by Vinod Anand) is murdered and his son, Hari (played by Abhishek Duhan), then takes it upon himself to find the murderer and avenge the death of his father. The events lead to an intense conflict-ridden war between the most influential people in the village. Does this sound familiar?



Most people don’t know that years back, Sri Ramulu was a communist worker in Rayalaseema whose murder gathered huge attention back in the 1970s. This led his son, Hari, to take extreme steps and join the Naxalite movement to avenge his father’s death. It seems that Ram Gopal Varma has covered the incidents related to this murder in his upcoming crime thriller, Dhahanam.



There are lots of movies and shows based on Naxalites. But only a few of them have done justice to it. It will be interesting to see how Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju have portrayed such a sensitive issue on screen!



We can’t wait to explore more such striking coincidences that will surface once the show releases on April 14th.