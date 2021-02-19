Call Me Anything – ‘Andolanjeevi’ or Farmer: Rakesh Tikait

‘Not going away until government solves our problems’: Rakesh Tikait on farmers’ protests.
Shadab Moizee
News Videos
Updated:
The Quint speaks to farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait. Image used for representation.  |

(Photo: The Quint)

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Hera Khan

While the farmers' protests continue to rage against the three farm laws, The Quint speaks to Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader heading the massive farmers' agitation in the country.

On 26 January, after the violence during the tractor rally, there were speculations of a weakened farmers' movement. But Rakesh Tikait's tears turned the table.

Tikait, who is considered witty and is well-known for his one-liners, said answers are supposed to be one-liners.

Tikait, who is back in the headlines with the massive farmers' movement, says that he will not contest the 2022 or 2024 elections.

Elections are a disease
Rakesh Tikait, Farmers’ leader

Talking about the farmers' protest and the way ahead, Tikait said, "We are not going away until the government solves our problems."

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 19 Feb 2021,07:57 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT