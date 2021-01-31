Budget 2021: What to Expect? Where to Invest? Two Experts Answer

Video Producer: Hera Khan
What to expect from budget 2021? How will it impact the stock market? Can't decide where to invest?
The Quint interviews two ace investors – Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services – to answer all your questions ahead of the budget 2021 announcement.
These market veterans elaborated on budget expectations, stock market situations and advised young investors where to invest.
Explaining his analysis and expectations from the upcoming budget 2021, Saurabh Mukherjea said:
"At given point in time there will be an unemployment problem in our country, but it shouldn't be the fulcrum of investment decisions", added Mukherjea.
Another celebrated investor and stalwart of stock market, Raamdeo Agrawal also expressed his opinion about budget 2021.
While providing tips to young investors in the Indian stock market, Agrawal said, "Focus on stocks, not market. Invest in good mutual funds."
He also said that vision, courage, and patience are required to make money in stock market.
