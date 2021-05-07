BJP Loses Bastions, SP Leads in UP Panchayat Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority, but it lost the 2021 Panchayat polls in the state in its own backyard.

Usually, the party that wins the Assembly elections scores high in Panchayat polls as well but it didn’t happen in 2021. Considered as the semi-final to the 2022 Assembly polls, these results have given strong signals to the ruling BJP government.