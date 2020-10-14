‘Need a Govt Who Answers Our Questions’: Women Voters of Bihar

“We want a leader who can answer our questions, rather than calling us anti-nationals,” said a woman voter of Bihar. Shadab Moizee In conversation with women voters of Bihar. | (Photo: The Quint) News Videos “We want a leader who can answer our questions, rather than calling us anti-nationals,” said a woman voter of Bihar.

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

“I live in a country where I am more afraid of lawmakers than lawbreakers,” said a law student of Mithila university in Darbhanga.

The Quint reached Darbhanga ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections to hold an election chaupal with young women students of Mithila University on issues such as women’s security, education, health, and government.

Talking about women safety and security in Bihar at a time when 87 rapes happen daily, these women expressed utmost fear and dismay.

“No daughter has the right to live life her own way. Every girl’s movement is restricted. There is no street which is safe. Every parent is worried for their daughter.” Ankita, Law Student

Another student called Apoorva expressed distress saying that rapes have been normalised just like abuse. She says that they have to face sexual harassment very often. "There are many girls here whose parents completely support them. But parents object to girls as boys here have no fear (of law)", said Apoorva. Kaushiky, who is a student and a photographer, reiterates that sexual harassment has been on the rise.

Talking about the kind of government they want in Bihar, one of the women said:

“We want a leader who can answer our questions, rather than just calling us anti-nationals. We want a leader who works on education and healthcare.” Shriti, PG student, Digital Media & Communications