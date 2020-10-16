‘Need a New, Young Face in Politics’: What Women in Bihar Want

The Quint holds an election chaupal with young women voters from Patna. | (Photo: The Quint)

With the Bihar Elections round the corner, women voters in the state are voicing their concerns over issues that the government should be discussing, but are not, and feel that some of them are unnecessarily politicised.

The Quint holds an election chaupal with young women voters from Patna ahead of Bihar polls, and here's what they have to say to the government on a range of issues including jobs, women safety, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and more.

These women, who are activists, rappers, artists and engineers, have a clear and strong opinion about politics and other issues in the society.

The first issue that all the women voters highlighted is that of women safety. They vehemently asserted that safety and security of women is a major issue in the state.