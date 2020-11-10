From Tej Pratap to Pappu Yadav, a Look at Bihar’s VVIP Contests

As early trends continue to favour the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, here’s a look at who’s leading and who’s trailing in some of the most VVIP contests in the state. Since these are based on early trends based on votes that are still being counted, they may not be be the same when the results are finally declared. Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: The Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading from the Raghopur seat. He is faced by the BJP’s Satish Kumar, who he had defeated from the same seat in 2015 by 22,733 votes.