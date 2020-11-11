Bihar Poll Results: Late Night Drama Continues, So Does Counting

In late night drama, RJD approached the Election Commission alleging pressure over the polling officer by the govt. Maaz Hasan The election saw really slow counting of votes because of increased number of booths due to the pandemic | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) News Videos In late night drama, RJD approached the Election Commission alleging pressure over the polling officer by the govt.

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

The drama around the Bihar election results continues while the votes are still getting counted and the Election Commission of India is yet to declare results on many seats. The Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal United (JDU) in alliance with the BJP are locked in a closed fight.



The trends show that the NDA is marginally ahead of the Grand Alliance, crossing the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243 assembly seats. The day began with Mahagathbandhan leading the initial trends. As more and more votes got counted, NDA caught up and kept the lead by its side for the major part of the day but with a wafer-thin margin.

The election saw really slow counting of votes because of increased number of booths due to the pandemic. In fact, less than 25 percent of votes were counted till 1 pm on the counting day.

In late-night drama, RJD approached the Election Commission alleging pressure over the polling officer by the government. The Commission has denied all the allegations.

“We asked the Election Commission to intervene. If administration is going to hurt the dignity of the Election Commission, then tomorrow CBI conduct the elections. That would be better. There would be total control.” Manoj Jha, Leader, RJD