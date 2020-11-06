Stones, Onions Hurled at Leaders – Not the India Gandhi Dreamed of

As the battle of the Bihar elections is getting intense, the tension around it is getting the better of both politicians and voters, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was welcomed with stones and onions for his rallies. This not only questions the integrity of a democratic country but also goes against the ideology of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

A vexed Nitish Kumar said to the crowd in Madhubani’s Harlakhi constituency, “Throw, throw more,” after onions were thrown at him while addressing the rally there.

However, he continued his speech and spoke about issues of unemployment, as it has become one of the biggest grievances the public holds against the Nitish government. This is not the first time when the Bihar CM has faced public anger. Rallies addressed by the him has witnessed backlash.

“If you don’t want to vote, don’t vote…but don’t create nuisance here.” Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister

The question here is why the people of Bihar are expressing their resentment against the leaders with such a disposition. If they want to express their anger, shouldn’t they use their right to vote?

The leaders have also raised issues including Kashmir, Ram Mandir and terrorism, instead of addressing the actual ones affecting the state, such as unemployment, health, education, and migration. However, throwing stones at them certainly does not serve the purpose.