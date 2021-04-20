Mr CM, Elections Are Over, Can We Focus on Bihar’s COVID Crisis?

COVID cases in Bihar are rising rapidly, but the state seems to be very ill-prepared for it. A state with a population of over 12 crore had less than 1,000 active cases in the month of March. But on 14 April this number rose to over 29,000.

Free vaccines were promised by the BJP during the Assembly elections and now when the requirement has come, the hospitals don’t even have beds. Till 14 April, 1,675 people died across the state.