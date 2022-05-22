Assam Floods: 18 Dead Across 31 Districts, Nearly 7 lakh Affected

Schools have been shut down and government authorities are airdropping food in areas affected by the floods.

Due to landslies and waterlogging, train services have also been affected with several being cancelled. In the hilly areas, trains have been suspended for over a week now due to landslides and damaged tracks.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet has decided to start flight services between Guwahati and Silchar for a subsidised rate of Rs 3,000, to mitigate the gap caused due to floods and landslides in Barak valley and Dima Hasao, Times of India reported.

(This copy contains inputs from NDTV, PTI)