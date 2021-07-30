Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Assured a Medal at Tokyo Olympics! Enters Semi-Final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured herself of a medal in boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(File photo: BFI)
India has been assured of a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with 23-year-old boxer Lovlina Borgohain progressing to the semi-final of the welter weight category.
She has beaten Nien-Chin of the Chinese Taipei 4:1 to assure herself of a medal.
Four boxers are awarded medals in boxing with two winning the bronze and with Lovlina entering the semi-final, she is now assured of at least a bronze, but her sights surely will be on the big gold as she enters the medal weekend of the Olympics.
Lovlina's semi-final bout is on 4 August where she will face Turkey's world number one Busenaz Surmeneli who has won both her bouts so far with a 5:0 scoreline.
Published: 30 Jul 2021,09:06 AM IST