Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Assured a Medal at Tokyo Olympics! Enters Semi-Final

India has been assured of a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with 23-year-old boxer Lovlina Borgohain progressing to the semi-final of the welter weight category.

She has beaten Nien-Chin of the Chinese Taipei 4:1 to assure herself of a medal.

Four boxers are awarded medals in boxing with two winning the bronze and with Lovlina entering the semi-final, she is now assured of at least a bronze, but her sights surely will be on the big gold as she enters the medal weekend of the Olympics.