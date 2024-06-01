How Many Indians are Falling For Fake News and Narratives

The Quint asked people from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Varanasi questions about fake news that is repeatedly circulated on social media.

From claims that PM Modi stopped the Russian-Ukraine war to false claims about the religion of India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, such fake news frequently circulates on social media, even after being debunked multiple times.

The large-scale spread of disinformation also harms society by peddling false narratives. For instance, owing to misinformation about Nehru's lineage, many now believe that Nehru followed the Muslim religion. This misinformation originated from social media, with claims that Nehru's grandmother was Muslim, among others.

Such claims were further propagated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who asserted that Nehru called himself 'Hindu by Accident'.