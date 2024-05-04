BJP is Re-writing Congress Manifesto and Spreading False Claims | Fact Check

BJP leaders have brought up the Congress manifesto more often than the Congress has.
(Photo: Zijah Sherwnai)
BJP's election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls mentions one thing in plenty - the Congress Manifesto. From past one month, BJP has spoken about the Congress manifesto more than Congress itself.
We understand criticism but some leaders have shared false claims about things that aren't even mentioned in the manifesto, like inheritance tax, redistribution of wealth, reservation to Muslims, among other things. Recently, BJP's official Instagram page also put out a video with false and misleading claims about the manifesto but it has now been taken down after multiple people reported it.
The BJP is repeatedly trying to sell the idea that the Congress is for the Muslims and against the Hindus. Funnily, the manifesto doesn't even have the word 'Muslim' in it.
We fact-check these claims made during rallies and through social media posts.
After these claims, a social media post also went viral, claiming that Congress will confiscate two-thirds of people's assets for redistribution to the poor under the "Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Redistribution Scheme."
First things first, again the manifesto doesn't mention any such scheme, introduction of inheritance tax, or two-third assets being confiscated.
However, in its 'equity' section, the party notes that it will "conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census. The manifesto also mentions that it will address the growing inequality of wealth and income through suitable changes in policies.
To understand this, we need to understand why caste census is important.
Certain groups face more challenges or discrimination than others. By studying this, we can work to make things more fair and equal for everyone.
On a practical level, having accurate caste data can also help governments plan better. They can see which areas need more resources or support.
Congress manifesto mentions the following points on reservation:
Under the religious and linguistic minorities category, the party has mentioned that it will ensure that every citizen has the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws.
In the 'Social Justice' category, Congress proposed a constitutional amendment to lift the 50% reservation cap for SC, ST, and OBCs. Additionally, they suggested implementing a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across all castes and communities without discrimination.
The Manifesto advocates female representation and inclusion of marginalised groups in judiciary rules.
And talks about providing all minority groups - not just Muslims- all minority groups with equal opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, etc without facing any discrimination.
BJP leaders in their Lok Sabha election campaigns are not only making false claims, saying things which are total opposite of what is written in the manifesto, their speeches also have a communal tone to it.
PM Modi in his recent rallies went a step ahead and accused Congress of asking for votes in the name of 'Vote Jihad'.
While notices were issued to the BJP after Congress and other parties filed complained with the EC, such false claims continue to spread.
