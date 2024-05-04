BJP is Re-writing Congress Manifesto and Spreading False Claims | Fact Check

BJP's election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls mentions one thing in plenty - the Congress Manifesto. From past one month, BJP has spoken about the Congress manifesto more than Congress itself.

We understand criticism but some leaders have shared false claims about things that aren't even mentioned in the manifesto, like inheritance tax, redistribution of wealth, reservation to Muslims, among other things. Recently, BJP's official Instagram page also put out a video with false and misleading claims about the manifesto but it has now been taken down after multiple people reported it.

The BJP is repeatedly trying to sell the idea that the Congress is for the Muslims and against the Hindus. Funnily, the manifesto doesn't even have the word 'Muslim' in it.

We fact-check these claims made during rallies and through social media posts.