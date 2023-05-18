Indian-American Woman Found Dead in Oklahoma Following Mysterious Disappearance

Lahari Pathivada was found dead in Oklahoma a day after disappearing from Texas.
Lahari Pathivada, a 25-year-old Indian-American woman from Texas was found dead around 200 miles (322 kilometres) away in Oklahoma, one day after she mysteriously disappeared on her way to work.
She was last seen around the El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the McKinney suburb, a Texan suburb of Dallas, driving to work in a black Toyota.
The update about the Texas resident’s sudden disappearance was shared on social media by a Texas-based community group called WoW (Watchdogs of Wylie.)
The group also shared photos and information about Pathivada and her disappearance to aid the search.
Pathivada’s family reportedly alerted the police after she did not return home after work on May 12. According to reports, her family and friends tracked her phone in Oklahoma before reaching out to the police.
According to the 25-year-old’s public Facebook page, on which she has not been active for a while, she was employed at the Overland Park Regional Medical Centre in Kansas. An alumnus of the University of Kansas, her social media page features selfies and photos of herself with friends in traditional Indian clothing.
The McKinney Police Department told The Quint that after investigation, they found that Pathivada tragically took her own life, thus making the incident a suicide case. No further details have been disclosed yet.
