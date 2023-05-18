Indian-American Woman Found Dead in Oklahoma Following Mysterious Disappearance

Lahari Pathivada, a 25-year-old Indian-American woman from Texas was found dead around 200 miles (322 kilometres) away in Oklahoma, one day after she mysteriously disappeared on her way to work.

She was last seen around the El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the McKinney suburb, a Texan suburb of Dallas, driving to work in a black Toyota.

The update about the Texas resident’s sudden disappearance was shared on social media by a Texas-based community group called WoW (Watchdogs of Wylie.)

The group also shared photos and information about Pathivada and her disappearance to aid the search.