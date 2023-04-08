'Alert Canceled': False Shooter Alarm At Oklahoma Uni, No Threat Found On Search
The University of Oklahoma in Norman has clarified that there's no threat on campus.
The University of Oklahoma in Norman has clarified that there's no threat on campus. Earlier on Friday night, it had issued an alert that an active shooter was on the campus.
However, in its latest tweet, the university has clarified that no threat was found after a thorough search.
In its earlier tweets, the university had noted that the alleged active shooter was at Van Vleet Oval, and urged immediate action from everyone on campus.
Another tweet by the university had indicated that the campus police were probing “possible shots fired” on the campus.
“Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place,” the university said in the tweet.
