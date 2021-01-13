An Entire Nagaland Village Gathers to Pull a Truck Out of a Gorge

The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries, but the truck had remained stuck.
Debayan Dutta
Nagaland villagers pull truck out of gorge. | (Photo: Screengrab/Facebook/Naga Hills)

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

In a spectacular show of teamwork, scores of men in a village in Nagaland pulled a truck out of a gorge using ropes and bamboo trees. The video has since gone viral.

Reportedly, the truck loaded with ginger fell into a gorge somewhere in Nagaland. The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries, but the truck remained stuck.

According to a report, locals in the village came together in a commendable way to help pull the truck out since no machinery was available.

