‘They Fired Guns at a Place of Learning’: Former Allahabad Univ Student Leader

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Allahabad University students that erupted after a students leader allegedly stopped from entering the campus, in Prayagraj.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
“They are firing guns at a place where students come for education.”
The students at the Allahabad University claimed that they were fired at and beaten with sticks by the security guards stationed at the campus gates, during the violence that took place at the campus in Prayagraj on 19 December.
The violence broke between the students and the guards over an argument after the guards did not let the former student union leader Vivekanand Pathak enter the campus.
“For whose security are the guards stationed on the university campus? For the security of the students. You’ve locked the main gate. We asked them to open the gate as we had to go to the bank. They (guards) were abusing students, student leaders,” said Saurabh Singh, a student at the university.
There have been prolonged protests by the university students and student union leaders against the fees hike. The university administration has maintained that they will not take back the decision to hike fees.
“The protest has only been deferred. It is not over,” said the NSUI student leader Vivekanand Pathak, who was injured during the clash on Monday.
He said, “The district administration has asked for 48 hours to make the arrests. The security agency involved will be blacklisted. The false case registered against the students should be withdrawn. If that doesn’t happen within 48 hours, then the protests will resume.”
“The way these guards have beaten the students is not acceptable. The VC is supporting them. Do we come here to study or engage in war? Twelve rounds at us. This won’t be tolerated,” Singh said.