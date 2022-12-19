Allahabad University: Students, Guards Clash After Argument Over Campus Entry

Stones were thrown between the guards and students and a bike was also set on fire.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
A clash erupted at Allahabad Central University in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 19 December, between students and security guards after an argument over entry to the campus.
A purported video showing students throwing stones at the guards and the deployed police has gone viral on social media.
Meanwhile, a motorcycle was set on fire. Another video doing the rounds on social media purportedly showed the guards beating students with batons near the main gate.
Why did the clash erupt? The violence erupted after a former student leader named Vivekanand Pathak had an argument with the university guards who were allegedly not letting him enter the campus.
The leader has been part of a prolonged protest at the campus over fee hike that has been going on for a few months. The university administration has said it will not take back the fees hike.
Allegations of firing by security guards have also been raised. Both sides have claimed injuries.
What's the situation now? The police has said the situation came under control.
Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma told reporters the students have been made to sit near the students' union office and all their complaints will be heard.
What has the university said? Allahabad Central University's spokesperson Jaya Kapoor claimed that some unruly elements tried to break open the lock of the university gate and assaulted the security guards.
She told The Quint, "After this, the miscreants vandalised and set fire on the premises...due to which an atmosphere of fear and anarchy prevailed on the campus."
"The miscreants are not students of the university. They set a motorcycle on fire, broke the glasses of two teachers' cars, set a generator on fire and also torched the university canteen...It is regrettable that the police had to see this entire incident as a mute spectator. The unruly elements also fired shots in the air," she further claimed.
What has the student leader said? Speaking to The Quint, Pathak alleged that he was going to the university for some bank-related work.
He said:
Another student leader who was present there — Ajit Yadav told The Quint that:
In light of the violence in the university, the varsity has shut its campus for Tuesday.
