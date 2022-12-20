Protests Continue at Film Institute in Kerala as Students Say Director Must Go

A film institute in Kerala, named after the first Dalit President of India KR Narayanan, is currently witnessing days-long protests by students who have accused the institute's director Shankar Mohan of indulging in caste discrimination.

Mohan took charge of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kottayam, as director in 2018. The institute's chairperson and legendary filmmaker, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, came out in support of Mohan, terming the allegations against him "baseless" and "fake."