Trump Refuses to Concede; What He Must Learn From His Predecessors

The 2020 US presidential elections are over and the battle has been lost and won. But do you know what makes this election different from the previous ones?
A presidential candidate's refusal to concede defeat. That's Donald Trump.
Even when Democratic party's Joe Biden has emerged as a clear winner, Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat.
In victory or defeat, overwhelmed or distressed, leaders in the United States have always delivered discerning, dignified, and powerful speeches.
But not Trump...
Unlike his predecessor, breaking away from the century-long tradition, Trump has refused to deliver a concession speech. Instead, he has been alleging voter fraud and claiming victory even days after the results have been declared.
Whether it's Barack Obama's powerful speech talking about the country's unity and calling for a smooth transition of power to Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton's moving concession speech after the 2016 US election results, speeches have been integral and conventional in the United States.
Some of the most iconic speeches also include John McCain conceding to Barack Obama in 2008 and Al Gore conceding to George W Bush in 2000.
There is something about these speeches which reasserts the strength of democracy and which President Donald Trump must learn.
Now the question is – will the outgoing US president respect the tradition and make a concession speech?
