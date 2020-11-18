Trump Refuses to Concede; What He Must Learn From His Predecessors

Hera Khan

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

The 2020 US presidential elections are over and the battle has been lost and won. But do you know what makes this election different from the previous ones? A presidential candidate's refusal to concede defeat. That's Donald Trump. Even when Democratic party's Joe Biden has emerged as a clear winner, Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat.

In victory or defeat, overwhelmed or distressed, leaders in the United States have always delivered discerning, dignified, and powerful speeches.

But not Trump... Unlike his predecessor, breaking away from the century-long tradition, Trump has refused to deliver a concession speech. Instead, he has been alleging voter fraud and claiming victory even days after the results have been declared.

Whether it's Barack Obama's powerful speech talking about the country's unity and calling for a smooth transition of power to Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton's moving concession speech after the 2016 US election results, speeches have been integral and conventional in the United States.