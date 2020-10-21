Defeat for Trump: Surveys, Betting Market Predict US Elections

End of ‘Trumpism’ in US politics? A landslide victory for Biden? Here is what surveys and market trends predict. Sanjay Pugalia Analysing the survey predictions about the 2020 US election results. | (Photo: The Quint) News Videos End of ‘Trumpism’ in US politics? A landslide victory for Biden? Here is what surveys and market trends predict.

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Video Producer: Hera Khan

3 November will decide the fate of the United States. Latest data reveals that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump. Ever since the election campaign has gained momentum, the gap between the two is becoming wider. Here's what various surveys predict about the 2020 US election results.

What Latest Surveys Predict

According to the data given by Real Clear Politics, the gap between Trump and Biden is of around 10 percentage points. While The Washington Post has been showing a gap of 11 percentage points for a long time.

Election survey by Real Clear Politics

Election survey by Washington Post

Election survey by The Economist

The Economist also predicts that Biden is going to win in the Electoral College. At the same time, Democrats can get majority in the Senate and House. It is clear that Biden will retain the majority in the House and will snatch the majority in the Senate from the Republican Party.

Senate majority for both the parties.

Betting Market Estimates Also Against Trump

Betting Market Estimates.

But the opinion polls on 2016 US elections predicted Hillary Clinton's win, which was not the final outcome. So there is still a hope for Trump.

Signs From the Stock Market

Share Market is selecting those shares that can be benefited by the win of the Democratic party. These stocks can be called Green Stocks or stocks from which public stimulus is expected.

Signs From Election Fundraising

The electoral fundraising of Trump and the Republican Party is steadily decreasing, these signs suggest that Trump may lose the election. This amount has fallen further in September. However, Biden is getting more donations.

Election Fundraising by both parties.

There is a tough competition in 10 battleground states. Biden can be clearly seen leading in eight of them.

Battleground States Competition by Real Clear Politics.