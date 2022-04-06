Caste Discrimination: TN Student Who Died by Suicide Laid to Rest

After protesting for a week, the body of the 19-year-old physiotherapy student who died by suicide in Nagapattinam last week, allegedly due to mistreatment by her college for non-payment of fees, was laid to rest on Tuesday, 5 April.

S Subashini's family was assured that the college staff will be interrogated.

The family had been protesting in front of the Government Nagapattinam General Hospital, seeking the arrest of the college administrators. Subashini was allegedly ill-treated by the college for not paying her fees in time and was under depression, her family alleged. She died by suicide on 30 March.

The college correspondent T Ananth, principal P Lakshmikanth and class teacher Jency have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.