TN Seeks 'Vegetarian Only' Restaurants for RTC Buses, Takes U-Turn After Outcry

Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was forced to withdraw, on Friday, 25 March, a tender notice that in effect asked the state's road transport corporation buses to avail services only at vegetarian restaurants.

The tender, which was issued on Thursday, 24 March, said that transport corporation buses would stop only at restaurants that provide vegetarian food. The buses stop en route to allow passengers to get refreshment during long journeys.

The notice pertained to both State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses.