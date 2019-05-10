On Mother’s Day, We Got This Ma-Beti Pair to Swap Roles for a Day

(This story was first published on 13 May 2019 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Mother’s Day.)
Camera: Mukul Bhandari and Shiv Kumar Maurya
Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Every May, Mother’s Day is celebrated to appreciate everything that mothers stand for. But this Mother’s Day. The Quint decided to do something different. We decided to get into the shoes of a mother for just a few hours. And our protagonists? 9-year-old Nyasa would try and accomplish everything her mother, Nishtha does in the morning.
We got 9-year-old Nyasa to recreate her mother’s morning routine. Right from being the first person to wake up in the house, to taking the dogs out, to managing everything at home and starting work early. The 9-year-old accomplished most things, but at the end of the day, was in awe of her mother.
So, this Mother’s Day, take the load off your mothers and do some things yourself. Not just for one day in the year, but a habit where you share her work every day. Here’s wishing all supermoms a very happy mother’s day! Go chill for a bit, you superwomen!
