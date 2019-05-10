On Mother’s Day, We Got This Ma-Beti Pair to Swap Roles for a Day

Every May, Mother’s Day is celebrated to appreciate everything that mothers stand for. But this Mother’s Day. The Quint decided to do something different. We decided to get into the shoes of a mother for just a few hours. And our protagonists? 9-year-old Nyasa would try and accomplish everything her mother, Nishtha does in the morning.

We got 9-year-old Nyasa to recreate her mother’s morning routine. Right from being the first person to wake up in the house, to taking the dogs out, to managing everything at home and starting work early. The 9-year-old accomplished most things, but at the end of the day, was in awe of her mother.