Modi Following Trump’s Playbook on Deportations: Priyali Sur on VIGILANT

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"The Trump administration is randomly deporting [immigrants] to third countries. This is what other countries like ours, India, have also followed,” says Priyali Sur, Senior Fellow with Refugees International and founder of The Azadi Project, on the VIGILANT podcast. “The way the so-called powers of the world, United States being one such, have acted towards immigrant and refugee populations, especially in the last two years, has become kind of a playbook for the rest of the world to follow.”
Speaking to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on this new episode of the VIGILANT podcast, Sur adds, "Policies can be reversed. Legislations can be reversed. The problem is the thinking that you put into an entire population. That thinking takes a whole generation to reverse."
This podcast is a part of VIGIL, an offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.
Watch the full conversation between Sur and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.
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Have an idea for a guest we should speak to on the podcast, or a topic we should discuss? Write to us at vigil@thequint.com and let us know!