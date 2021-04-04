In Assam, ‘Miya’ Poet Ashraful Hussian Turns Politician

Video Input: Anjana Dutta

In the third phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Assam 40 constituencies will go to the polls. Most of the seats are in lower Assam where the Congress-led ‘mahajot’ has an upper hand.

In this phase, the AIUDF, the second most important party in the alliance, has fielded Ashraful Hussain. At 27 years, he’s one of the youngest candidates in these assembly elections.

Ashraful is a ‘Miya’ or Bengali Muslim living in Assam. More than his age, it is his identity that will play a pivotal role in this election.

He quit his corporate job in Pune when the people of his community were enduring enormous hardships during the NRC process. Ashraful returned to help the poor, uneducated and underprivileged of the ‘Miya’ community, helping them traverse the maze of documentation needed in the NRC process.

Ashraful shot into limelight when he started writing poetry in his dialect, his poems spoke about what the community was going through, about their struggle for identity and citizenship.