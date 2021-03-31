‘Brought Back Haunting Memories’: Migrant Workers Watch ‘1232 KMs’

“Bring toys, Kurkure and chocolates for us, Papa,” Ashish Kumar’s children back in Bihar would repeatedly urge him, even as he undertook an audacious journey of cycling over 1,232 kilometres to from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad to Bihar’s Saharsa in April 2020.

One of the seven migrant workers tailed by Vinod Kapri in his latest work titled ‘1232 KMs’, Kumar would frequently speak with his family on call. Each time Kumar’s children would demand, he would readily agree to get whatever they wanted, – even though he himself had little food in stomach, let alone money in pocket.