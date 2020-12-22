This Christmas, Help These Kids in Meghalaya Get Back to School

“When I came back to this place, I found that the people are innocent and uneducated. They were still using their thumb impression. They didn’t know how to read and write. I was pained to see that the government had completely ignored this village. They never came to see whether it needed any development. They never bothered to check the condition of the school, electricity and drinking water in the village.”

Queentina Diengdoh, Founder, MHHBV School