Kurien’s Vision Was ‘Farmer is the Boss’: Adman Sylvester Da Cunha

(This story was first published on 26 November 2015 and is being reposted from The Quint ’s archives to mark Dr Verghese Kurien’s birth anniversary.)

Amul is one of Asia’s longest running ad campaigns, that took off way back in the 60s. It’s topical, intelligent and still follows the vision that Dr Verghese Kurien had set out for the brand - the farmer is the boss.

The Quint got talking to adman Sylvester Da Cunha, the creative genius behind the original campaign. At this age, he still vividly recalls Dr Kurien as a rare personality with a great sense of humour, who’s top most priority was to empower farming families of India, rather than selling a brand.

On the social entrepreneur’s birth anniversary, here’s a nostalgic tribute from one of India’s legendary advertising professionals.