‘Trying to Find My Son or His Body’: Kashmir Father Digs Villages

Since then, Wagay and some of his neighbours often go on a search with their shovel, digging up land in hope of at least finding his son’s body.

Wagay’s younger son, Shaan, who had dropped out of college after the incident, said, “On 20 March, the DCP said he might have been dumped in a canal. We searched the entire canal but did not find his body. We go there every day in hope that we might find his body somewhere. But we are unable to trace his corpse.”

Shakir’s mother, who often starts wailing, said she chants a prayer everyday that her son would return. “If not, at least help us find his body.”

“Till I am breathing, till I have strength in my body, I will keep searching for my son,” Wagay says, as he asks the government to attribute a martyr status to his son.

“He joined the Army because of his family’s conditions. Now, if he was killed by militants, he should be given the status of a martyr, but the government is not listening to us,” he added.