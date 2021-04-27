‘Trying to Find My Son or His Body’: Kashmir Father Digs Villages

Producer: Asmita Nandy
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
“I have been looking for my missing son's corpse every single day for the last eight to nine months,” Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, a farmer in Kashmir’s Shopian, broke down as he recalled the day when his son went missing.
Wagay last saw his son, Shakir Manzoor, who worked with the Territorial Army, on Eid 2020.
Since then, Wagay and some of his neighbours often go on a search with their shovel, digging up land in hope of at least finding his son’s body.
Wagay’s younger son, Shaan, who had dropped out of college after the incident, said, “On 20 March, the DCP said he might have been dumped in a canal. We searched the entire canal but did not find his body. We go there every day in hope that we might find his body somewhere. But we are unable to trace his corpse.”
Shakir’s mother, who often starts wailing, said she chants a prayer everyday that her son would return. “If not, at least help us find his body.”
“Till I am breathing, till I have strength in my body, I will keep searching for my son,” Wagay says, as he asks the government to attribute a martyr status to his son.
“He joined the Army because of his family’s conditions. Now, if he was killed by militants, he should be given the status of a martyr, but the government is not listening to us,” he added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined