'Negative Reports About Me Affect My Family a Lot': Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has said that the negative press about him bothers his family a lot. He added that he has been forced to have conversations with his mother about this.

Some time back, reports were doing the rounds that Kartik was let go of Dostana 2 because he was unaccommodating. Producer Karan Johar had also announced the new cast of the movie. ‘Creative differences’ was cited as the reason behind the recasting.