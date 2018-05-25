Watch: Nobody Does Bollywood Better Than Birthday Boy Karan Johar

Have you seen Karan Johar dance? Sure, you have. Who can forget his epic, solo performance on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception? He was definitely the entertainer of the night at the actor’s shaadi and in fact at every Bollywood party and event.
Scour YouTube for any episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and you’ll realise that this judge on the show is more entertaining than any celebrity contestant, or even the superstar Madhuri Dixit. That pretty much proves that he is the indisputable king of entertainment, right? He knows exactly what the audience wants.
From chikni chameli to his favourite desi retro dafli wale, this entertainer #1 can give any Bollywood hero or heroine a good run for their money. Like, seriously, give him any desi song and he owns it, makes it more entertaining than the original.
In this video for his birthday, we’ve collated some of his best moves and expressions. Yes, you can thank us by sharing this link with all your friends and everyone who loves KJo’s thumkas and jhatkas.
PS: I would do any damn thing to get him to dance at my wedding, but there’s just one tiny problem... I can’t afford his fee. KJo, Mujhse dosti karoge?
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(This story is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Karan Johar's birthday.)
Published: 25 May 2018,10:51 AM IST