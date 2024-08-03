Kanwar Yatra: What's the Reason Behind the Violence and Controversies?

(Uncovering communal violence is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories involve a lot of work and often come at great personal risk to our reporters. Please help us continue to expose hate.)

In the past two weeks alone, numerous incidents of violence by Kanwariyas have been recorded in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While this reflects failure of state administration to maintain law and order, the question that seems to be on a lot of people's minds is: Why are we seeing more controversies around Kanwar Yatra every year?

The Quint spoke to a Kanwariya, Lala Fauji at Lohia Pull-Agra Canal road in Kalindi Kunj.

He said, "Check their uniforms, they must not be Kanwariyas but others masquerading a 'bhole' to malign us."

But incidents on the ground tell a different story. If we look at the recent recorded spate in violence, there is a worrying trend.