'BJP Has No Right to Speak of Corruption After Electoral Bonds': DMK's Kanimozhi

The BJP in Tamil Nadu has portrayed the DMK as an "anti-Hindu" party. How would you respond to that? Do you think Tamil Nadu is ready to accept a non-Dravidian party in the state?

Mr Annamalai can dream, but I don't think people will want BJP anywhere near them. I really don't understand how the DMK can be called an "anti-Hindu" party.

Most of its schemes are for the majority Hindus. When you talk about reservations, it is for the majority Hindus that we are talking about. We have the Hindu (Religious and Charitable) Endowments Department under the government. In the last three years, we've done the consecration of around 1,300 temples. There are many small village temples which do not have any money to upkeep those temples. And the government has given around Rs 130 crore to them...They used to get Rs 1lakh, but it's been doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

More than nearly 13,000 temples survive today, and there are poojas happening there, because of this government's allotment of funds. So how can you say that the DMK is against Hindus?

People in Tamil Nadu have understood that religion is a very personal thing, and that we cannot bring religion into politics. Because, from a government, what you expect is not to protect your religion. Your right to religion, yes, has to be protected.

Governments like the BJP, which does not do anything for the people, uses religion to protect themselves to ensure that the people don't question them.