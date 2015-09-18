Kaka Hathrasi’s Epic Poetry in His Own Andaaz

Have you heard Kaka Hathrasi? If you haven’t, you should.

(It’s Kaka Sathrasi’s birth aniversary! The Quint is republishing this piece on the noted Hindi satirist and humorist poet for the occasion. It was originally published on 18 September 2015.)

One of the biggest Hindi satirists, famous for his hasya kavitas, Kaka Hathrasi is a force to be reckoned with. Here’s a sampling of a few of his famous lines that’ll show you what you’ve been missing.

He died on his birthday, September 18, 1983 leaving behind a legacy of over 42 books. He even made a film in Brij called ‘Jamuna Kinare’.

Check out his distinct delivery style of explanatory oratory in the following video: