‘Didn’t Get Any Credit’: Journalist Nivedita Jha on Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Bhakshak’

Journalist Nivedita Jha talks to The Quint about the new Netflix movie, 'Bhakshak'.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Azhar Ansar
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
English Script: Jaspreet Singh
Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Bhakshak’, streaming on OTT platform Netflix, is reportedly inspired by Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case. In an interview with The Quint, journalist Nivedita Jha, who covered the case closely, said that she wasn’t given “any credit” by the filmmakers.
"The film is rightly named 'Bhakshak'. The Muzaffarpur shelter home case is a real, terrible story. No one wanted to file a petition in this case, I fought a long battle. I filed four petitions. It was not easy," said Jha.
What was the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case? What role did Nivedita Jha play in breaking the story? What was the TISS report about? What does she feel about the film? Watch the entire interview to find out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)