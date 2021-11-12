The Quint's YouTube Membership Program is Live! Here’s Why You Should Sign Up

Tridip K Mandal
The Quint's Editor-in-Chief announces The Quint's Membership Program. 

(Image: The Quint)

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Cameraperson: Ather Rather

Love our video journalism? You can now get special access as a Q-Buddy, by becoming a member of our YouTube channel. Not only do you directly support our video production—which takes up a lot of time, work, and resources—but also get a host of exclusive benefits. These include early access to special projects, interactions with our journalists, behind-the-scenes previews, Q-Screenings (members-only exclusive screenings of The Quint’s videos where you can participate), members-only workshops on how to become a Citizen Journalist, identify fake news and so much more. Still not convinced? Here's our editor-in-chief, Raghav Bahl, explaining why we need Q-Buddies like you.

Sign up for the membership plan by going to The Quint’s YouTube channel and clicking the ‘Join’ button. The ‘Join’ button can also be found below every video that The Quint posts on its YouTube channel.

Become a member of The Quint's YouTube channel by clicking the 'Join' button. 

The Plans and Perks of the YouTube Membership Plan

Plan 1 - Q-Buddy Bronze (Rs 159/monthly)

  • Custom badges for your profile

  • Access to special emojis on live chats & videos

  • Access to our exclusive members-only Live Chat

  • Exclusive Member Poll: Special projects

Plan 2 - Q-Buddy Silver (Rs 299/monthly)

  • Special Reports & Behind The Story video access

  • Slow mode disabled on LIVE chats

  • All Bronze benefits

Plan 3 - Q-Buddy Gold (Rs 399/monthly)

  • Invites to our My Report training sessions

  • Invites to our WebQoof training sessions

  • Exclusive access to Q-Screenings

  • All Bronze and Silver benefits

