Four-Day Week: Can You Work 12 Hours for a Long Weekend?

In February 2021, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said that under a proposed labour code, companies could be allowed to have four, five or six working days, while mentioning that the weekly working limit of 48 hours was ‘sacrosanct’ and would not be changed.

But is the idea of a four-day work week with three week-offs viable from a productivity point of view?

In 2019, Microsoft Japan conducted an experiment where it allowed its entire workforce of 2,300 people to take Fridays off for five weeks in a row.