Sudan Crisis Has a Ukraine Connect Besides Indians Caught in Crossfire of War

These Hakki Pikki tribals, who were in the African nation to sell ayurvedic medicine—their own plus some famous Indian brands—have reportedly built a reputation for being immune from Covid-19 infection.

They were not alone. Besides many other foreigners, there are many more Indians who went for business and work in Sudan and got sucked into this vortex of violence. By a rough estimate, there are about 8,000 of them trying to find a way to get out of harm’s way and looking for support from the Indian government.

After Siddaramaiah raised the issue, Jaishankar was initially appalled by the attempts by the Congress leader to politicise the issue but seemed to see the reason subsequently. Since then the Ministry of External Affairs has been sending out updates about what it is doing to extract the trapped Indians. Jaishankar has spoken with his counterparts in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Both countries are part of 'The Quartet' comprising US, UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia that are trying to broker peace between the two Generals, Burhan, and Hemedeth.