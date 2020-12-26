Harsh Mander’s Battle With COVID-19 That Nearly Took His Life

Editor: Ashutosh Bharadwaj

"I said I wanted to be admitted in a general ward of a premier public hospital in Delhi. It was a place as close to hell as I have ever seen."

In March 2020, a strict lockdown was imposed across India in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that had already devastated China and other parts of the world.

What happened next was the biggest mass migration seen in India's history, followed by rampant homelessness and hunger.