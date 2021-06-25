India Has 48 ‘Localised’ Cases of Delta Plus Variant: ICMR Chief 

India has detected around 48 cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, which till now have had a localised impact in terms of spread, Balaram Bhargava, the Director of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), said on Friday, 25 June, reported news agency ANI.

Bhargava said that the Delta Plus variant had been isolated and cultured, while assuring the country that results of the efficacy of vaccines against it would be published soon.