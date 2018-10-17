Raavan Insecure Hai: This Dussehra, Fight Misogyny

To all the women who called out their predators!

This Dussehra, let’s celebrate the shakti of the survivors. | (Photo: The Quint )

(This article was first published on 17 October 2018. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Dussehra.)

With the #MeToo movement finally making its mark in India, women have taken it upon themselves to fight the evils of patriarchy and misogyny. This Dussehra, let’s celebrate the shakti of all the survivors who have raised their voice against wrongdoings, and fought back to destroy the evil.

