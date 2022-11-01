'It's Reached a Point That Even Skinny Girls Have Body Dysmorphia': Huma Qureshi

Talking about the idea behind her film, Huma shared, "Honestly, we've both been speaking about this issue since both of our respective debuts. We've always been asked about 'Oh, but you're not the quintessential Hindi film heroine', 'You don't fit into the role'. So, we've done so many interviews and we just got sick of it and we said, 'You know what? Let's just make a film out of it.' Just once and for all, just put out whatever you think in a film and that will just be a more entertaining way to put your point across."

They further spoke about why they chose satire to convey such an important message and the need to initiate an important conversation as such through mainstream cinema, among other things.