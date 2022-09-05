Basketball Village: Where the Kids Are Chasing Dreams, One Dribble at a Time

Pradyut started his mission from Gejha in 2016 with only five kids, half a court, and two bamboo sticks in the village's local NEM school. Today, DAF has trained over 3,000 children across eight Indian villages.

Around 600 kids from Gejha village come to train in several batches from 3 to 8 pm every day.

Introducing the game and to generate the need for it was the main issue in the beginning as the villages were hesitant to send their kids to play. After a lot of persuasion and encouragement, DAF managed to get over 150 kids to play basketball.

These kids come from unprivileged backgrounds; their parents work hard doing meagre jobs to earn a living for the family. But the kids work hard, determined to achieve the best that they can. And, that is what inspires the coaches at the academy to do more for them.