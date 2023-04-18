Declared Dead, Found Alive: Who is Rescued Indian Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur?

Twenty-seven-year-old Indian woman mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, who went missing during her descent from the summit point of Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain in the world, was found alive on Tuesday, 18 April.

The Himalayan Times Newspaper quotes expedition organiser and Pioneer Adventure Chairman Pasang Sherpa said that Kaur, who scaled the peak without supplemental oxygen, went missing above Camp IV during her descent.

“We sent three helicopters to find Baljeet,” Sherpa said.