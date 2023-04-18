Indian Climber Baljeet Kaur Found Alive After She Went Missing on Mt Annapurna

Baljeet Kaur.
In a miraculous turn of events, renowned Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, who had gone missing above Camp IV on Nepal's Mt Annapurna, has been found alive, according to officials.
An aerial search team had located Kaur, who had scaled the mountain without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, according to The Himalayan Times.
"We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp," Pasang Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, said.
Kaur had gone missing near the camp of Annapurna I (8091 m) while descending from the peak.
Kaur, who hails from Gurgaon, had posted a picture of herself just hours before she lost contact with officials, saying: "Climbing a mountain is a great metaphor for life itself. You set a goal, you prepare, you climb, and you enjoy the view."
She had posted another picture on 9 April from Camp 2 of Mt Annapurna I.
Another climber – Noel Hanna from Northern Ireland – is said to have died on the mountain on Monday.
Meanwhile, another Indian climber named Anurag Malu, who hails from Rajasthan's Kishangadh, was declared missing on Monday while he was descending from Camp III of Mt Annapurna.
