‘Invisible’ Survivors: How the Deaf Suffer From Sexual Violence

For instance, if (the person) “is temporarily or permanently mentally or physically disabled” –

(a) ...then, such information shall be recorded by a police officer, at the residence of the person seeking to report such offence or at a convenient place of such person's choice, in the presence of an interpreter or a special educator, as the case may be;

(b) ...the statement made by the person, with the assistance of an interpreter or a special educator, shall be videographed.

The latter clause is to make sure that the person doesn’t have to relive the pain and trauma over and over again, on cross-examination, during trial.

The amendments are in place – but here’s the deal: